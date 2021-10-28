Chilliwack Halloween House delights visitors with spooky walk-through experience

If you like what you see at Kipp Manor, a donation to the Chilliwack Food Bank is appreciated

The Blais family is back with their popular Halloween house display. Kipp Manor is open at the corner of Kipp Avenue and Stanley Street in Chilliwack. (submitted photo)

One of Chilliwack’s favourite Halloween houses is back in action, with new additions to the display.

The Blais family set up for the first time last year at the corner of Kipp Avenue and Stanley Street, bringing smiles to the faces of trick or treaters.

This year, April Blais said they’ve created a walk-through experience, where people can “see the decorations up close and get a bit of a scare at the same time.”

“We also decided to name our display this year and created a Facebook and Instagram page (@kipp_manor) for it as well,” she said.

The Blais family includes April and husband Josh, along with children Carter, Ben, Lucas and Emma.

Their display is open from 3:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 28), 3:30 to 11 p.m. Friday (Oct. 29) and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Nighttime is the best time to drop by to get the full effect of the strobe lights and fog machines.

At the same time, visitors can donate non-perishable items for the Chilliwack Food Bank.

“In past years we have only done food bank donations with our Christmas displays, but this year we decided to do it for Halloween as well,” Blais said. “We have had more donations than any other Christmas season so far.”

Theft was an issue last year, with several pieces disappearing. It’s been better this year, with just one incident.

“And we didn’t let it dampen our spirits,” Blais said. “Someone who looked like an older teen or young adult came at 5:45 a.m. one morning, grabbed the head off our Michael Meyers animatronic and ran off with it. We ended up replacing it with a gross looking head that’s too small for the body, so it’s kind of funny now.”