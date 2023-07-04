Chilliwack group uses performance art to combat drug use stigma

Eli Rattlesnake, an Anishinaabe Hoop Dancer, is one of the headliners at Community Action in Motion, taking place July 13 at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre. The night of performance art is meant to reduce stigma, break down barriers and promote resiliency around the toxic drug supply crisis. (Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader)

The Chilliwack Community Action Team (CCAT) presents an evening of performance art raising awareness about the toxic drug crisis. Community Action in Motion takes place July 13 at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre, featuring several local dance studios.

The Source Dance Company from Vancouver headlines along with Anishinaabe hoop dancer Eli Gosselin-Rattlesnake. Also involved are Studio One Dance Centre (Langley), Creative Outlet (Chilliwack), Spencer Studios (Chilliwack), Jam Dance Centre (Abbotsf0rd), Creative Edge School of Arts (Abbotsford), the Pilalt Dancers, Butterflies in Spirit, and Chilliwack Dance School.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

CCAT coordinator Tanis Oldenburger said the show is about breaking down barriers, combating stigma and celebrating resiliency.

“As you know, our communities have been ravaged by the toxic drug supply crisis which continues to take the lives of countless loved ones,” she wrote in a letter to the participating dance studios. “This crisis knows no demographic boundaries, claiming victims of every gender, economic status and cultural background.”

CCAT is one of five community action teams collaborating on the Community Action in Motion event along with Abbotsford, Langley, Mission and Hope. CAT teams in those cities combat the toxic drug supply crisis through education and advocacy, and providing financial and other support to programs and pilot projects.

Oldenburger asked the dance studios to focus on portraying the devastating effects of the crisis.

“Including themes of grief, loss and struggle, as well as resiliency and recovery, stigma reduction, building compasion and understanding of people who use substances, generational trauma, bodily autonomy, walking your own path or any powerful relevant theme that speaks to you or your dancers,” she wrote.

Get tickets at the Centre Box Office and get more informationby emailing chilliwackstopoverdose@gmail.com.

