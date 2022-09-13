Chilliwack Fire Department.

Chilliwack Fire Department investigating five small but suspicious fires

The CFD confirms the blazes happened between 8 p.m. Monday night and 2 a.m. Tuesday morning

Police and fire investigators are looking into a series of “suspicious fires” that happened over a six-hour span Monday night to early Tuesday morning (Sept. 12-13).

Firefighters had five callouts between 8 p.m. and 2 p.m.

The locations were the 45000 block of Spadina Avenue, the 8700 block of Young Road, the 8800 block of Nowell Street, the 46000 block of Norrish Avenue and the 8700 block of Willow Drive.

“All of these fires were quite minor in nature, however, if it weren’t for the quick actions of fire crews, significant property damage could have occurred,” a news release from the Chilliwack Fire Department (CFD) noted, adding that there were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.

The CFD said the fires appear to have been deliberately set.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RCMP at 604-792-4611 or dial CrimeStoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

RELATED: Bell rung for firefighters who never returned

RELATED: Police release video of suspects in blaze that burned down Downtown Eastside church

