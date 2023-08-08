UPDATE: Kids were playing outside when shed went up in flames in Chilliwack

Canvas-covered shed on Nowell Street caught fire quickly; no one injured, says fire official

Crews from the Chilliwack Fire Department battle a shed fire on Nowell Street on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Young children were playing outside when a large shed near them went up in flames in Chilliwack on Tuesday, but fortunately no one was injured.

The Chilliwack Fire Department responded to the fire on Nowell Street between Chilliwack Central Road and the railroad tracks before 4 p.m. on Aug. 8.

A large column of black smoke could be seen from blocks away.

According to crews on scene, the shed was a metal structure with a canvas covering and it went up in flames very quickly. It reportedly a had no electricity or gas service.

Neighbours reported hearing an explosion, then seeing smoke and flames.

One woman who lives across the street shouted to the children to get away from the shed and go inside the house to get an adult while she called 911.

The blaze did do some damage to a neighbouring shop. The house on the property where the shed is suffered smoke damage, but there appeared to be no fire damage, said assistant fire chief Chris Wilson at the scene.

He added that fire crews rescued some pets.

“The fire is currently under investigation by fire officials and is not considered suspicious in nature,” Wilson said.

