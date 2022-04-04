Chilliwack couple ‘Set for Life’ after a shopping trip for a bathing suit

Shari and Dean Rainkie win $675,000 off ticket purchased at Eagle Landing Walmart

Dean and Shari Rainkie bought a Set for Life lottery ticket at the Eagle Landing Walmart in Chilliwack and won $675,000. (BCLC photo)

When Chilliwack’s Shari and Dean Rainkie decided to stop by the Eagle Landing Walmart in Chilliwack to pick up a bathing suit for their granddaughter, they never imagined they would walk out with a winning Set for Life ticket worth $675,000.

“If it wasn’t for my granddaughter needing a new suit, I never would have bought the ticket,” Shari recalled.

“I was upstairs, and the ticket sat there for three hours – I was just so excited… I didn’t know what to think.”

When she told Dean their retirement was about to look a lot more relaxing, he scanned the ticket with the Lotto! app.

That’s when the win really sank in.

“It’s exhilarating, (it’s) freedom to relax and travel,” he said. “It’s joy.”

It’s no surprise the grandparents plan to share some of their win with their family, in addition to buying a new camping trailer and booking a trip to Hawaii.

“It’s nice to be able to share it with the special people in our lives,” Dean said.

“It means more freedom in retirement,” Shari added.

Shari says Set for Life is her favourite lottery game and she found herself in shock when she realized she’d brought home the top prize.

In 2021, B.C. lottery players redeemed more than $13 million in Set for Life prizes.

The Rainkies’ win comes less than a month after a Chilliwack uncle and nephew won $8 million in Lotto 6/49.

