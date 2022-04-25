Chilliwack Bowls of Hope reaching out to those affected by Fraser Valley floods

Sumas Prairie as seen from Highway 1 near Chilliwack on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Chilliwack Bowls of Hope is in search of anyone affected by the 2021-2022 floods in the Fraser Valley and surrounding areas who may still be in need of food supplies, and other assistance.

“We have partnered with the United Way to provide food support for local individuals impacted by the B.C. floods.

“You are invited to register to receive food support, especially if you do not qualify for government programs,” according to the Chilliwack Bowls of Hope Society website.

Food relief is being organized by the local non-profit with premade meals, produce distribution, and access to non-perishables for those in need. Depending on the assessed level of need after registration, they will provide food security services directly to applicants.

“Where we are unable to adequately respond through our services directly, Chilliwack Bowls of Hope is involved in a multi-organizational response team and are willing to direct you in the best direction for available resources.”

Register at: https://chilliwackbowlsofhope.com/flood-relief/

