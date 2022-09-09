Chilliwack 19-year-old last seen at Motley Crue concert in Vancouver last week

Family are worried about Ashton Allan and the RCMP are looking for public assistance

Ashton Allan of Chilliwack was last seen Sept. 2, 2022 at the Motley Crue concert in Vancouver. (RCMP photo)

Chilliwack RCMP is seeking public assistance to locate a missing 19-year-old not been heard from since a Sept. 2 rock concert in Vancouver.

Ashton Allan was last heard from when he attended the Motley Crue/Def Leppard/Poison/Joan Jett and the Blackhearts show at BC Place in Vancouver on Sept. 2.

Ashton Allan is described as an Indigenous male, 5 ft 9 in (175 cm), 119 lbs (54 kg), with brown/red hair, and brown eyes.

He has a tattoo of a rose on his right cheek, an angel on left cheek and the words “sleep tight” under his eyes

As investigators continue to search for Allan, they are asking the public to remain watchful for him.

“Police and family are concerned for Ashton’s well-being,” Chilliwack RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Krista Vrolyk said.

Chilliwack RCMP urge anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ashton Allan to contact police at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

RELATED: RCMP ask public to help find missing 29-year-old Chilliwack man

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:

editor@theprogress.com

chilliwackmissing person