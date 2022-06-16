Chicago’s Pizza Twist is opening soon at Central Park Village on Gladwin Road. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Chicago’s Pizza Twist opening soon in Abbotsford

New pizza franchise coming soon to Central Park Village on Gladwin Road

A brand new pizza experience is coming soon to Abbotsford.

Chicago’s Pizza Twist is setting up shop at the Central Park Village complex and will be located across from Cora restaurant inside the complex on 3068 Gladwin Road.

Signage on the store indicates that the Abbotsford location will opening in conjunction with new stores in Surrey and South Surrey. A date for the Abbotsford opening has not yet been announced.

CPT also has two locations in Brampton, Ont.

The franchise was founded in California in 2014 and they claim to be one of the fastest growing pizza brands in North America. They also state that they provide a healthier style of pizza with more distinct and locally sourced ingredients. CPT also offers vegan, vegetarian, keto, gluten-free and halal options.

For more information, visit chicagospizzatwist.ca.

