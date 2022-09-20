Chicago's Axiom Brass is set to perform in Abbotsford on Sept. 30. (Submitted)

Chicago’s Axiom Brass performing in Abbotsford later this month

Leading brass ensemble kicks off 2022-23 for the Valley Concert Society

The Valley Concert Society opens its 2022-23 season with a performance by Axiom Brass at the Matsqui Centennial Auditorium Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m.

The quintet, which is based in Chicago, is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year. They have established themselves as one of the leading brass ensembles in America. They are led by Dorival Puccini, Jr., trumpet, who was instrumental in the group’s formation.

The group will present a program of Latin American music entitled Lust, Mystery, and Despair. Prominent in the program are the works of Argentinian Astor Piazzolla. Piazzolla gained his reputation with his fusion of classical music and tango, known as tango nuevo.

The first half of the program also includes music from Mexico and Brazil. Much of the music has been transcribed for brass quintet by the superbly talented members of the ensemble.

Axiom Brass has commissioned a three-movement piece entitled Miracles of the Human Condition by composer Lillian Yee. They have chosen Abbotsford as the place for the world premiere performance of this piece.

Tickets for the performance are available online at valleyconcertsociety.com at $32 for adults and $20 for students.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. There will be a pre-concert talk in the foyer beginning at 6:50 p.m.

For more information call 604-289-3377.

