Charges to be announced in 2017 murder of Abbotsford woman

Update in killing of Chelsey Gauthier, 22, to be provided on Saturday

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has announced that it will provide an update Saturday (Sept. 10) on an arrest and charges in a 2017 murder involving an Abbotsford woman.

The update, expected in the afternoon, involves the death of Chelsey Gauthier, who was 22.

RELATED: Body of missing woman Chelsey Gauthier found, homicide team investigating

RELATED: Chelsey Gauthier had ‘very big heart,’ say family and friends

Gauthier was reported missing in July 2017, after having last been seen at the McDonald’s restaurant at Bourquin Crescent West and South Fraser Way in Abbotsford.

Her body was found Aug. 16 of that year in an isolated area of Mission near Sylvester Road and Dale Road. IHIT reported that her death was “consistent with homicide.”

Gauthier was the mom of two daughters, who were ages 3 and 2 when she was killed.

Her cause of death has not been released, but police have said they believed her killing was “not random.”


