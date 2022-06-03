Charges stayed against 2 men in relation to Abbotsford shooting

The Valley Ridge apartments at 33450 George Ferguson Way was the scene of a shooting on Jan. 10, 2022. Charges have now been stayed against two men charged in relation to the incident. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Charges have been stayed against two men in relation to a shooting at an Abbotsford apartment building in January 2022.

The shooting took place Jan. 10 at the Valley Ridge apartments at 33450 George Ferguson Way.

Few details were released about the incident, but police at the time said a 44-year-old man was seriously injured after being shot.

Later that month, Haman Lamar Louis Benamaisia, 36, was charged with aggravated assault, and Adam Chase Marton, 39, was charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

But Dan McLaughlin, spokesperson with the BC Prosecution Service, confirmed Tuesday (May 31) that all charges were stayed May 5 against the two men.

“The charges were stayed when the Crown counsel with conduct of the files concluded the charge assessment standard could no longer be met,” he said.

The prosecution service does not release the specifics about why charges are stayed in any particular case, saying only that they apply a two-part test to determine whether charges will be approved and a prosecution initiated or continued.

The test requires that there is a “substantial likelihood of conviction” and that “the public interest requires a prosecution.”

“This standard applies at all stages of the prosecution. In this case, after a careful review of all of the available evidence, the assessing Crown concluded the standard was no longer met and directed a stay of proceedings,” McLaughlin said.

The Abbotsford Police Department announced on May 30 that Marton was one of two men charged with a gas station robbery that occurred May 27 in the 1900 block of Sumas Way.

Also charged was Scott Kuebeck, who was previously convicted of several robberies, including nine in Abbotsford and Chilliwack in 2017.



