Police had roads blocked Friday afternoon (Aug. 26) in the area of Bourquin Crescent and Ware Street near Mill Lake Park after a stabbing in the area. (Screengrab from Facebook video)

Charges laid in relation to stabbing near Mill Lake in Abbotsford

Victim, 20, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in incident on Friday afternoon

Charges have been laid in relation to a stabbing in the Mill Lake Park area in Abbotsford on Friday (Aug. 26).

Sgt. Paul Walker, media officer with the Abbotsford Police Department (APD), said police were called just after 4 p.m. to the 2300 block of Ware Street.

Officers found a 20-year-old man who had been stabbed. Citizens in the area had provided emergency medical care until first responders arrived.

The victim had injuries that were not life-threatening, and he was taken to hospital.

Walker said the suspect – who was known to the victim – left before police arrived, and more than 20 officers conducted an “extensive” search, including with the assistance of witnesses and the Lower Mainland Police Dog Service.

Walker said the suspect was located at 5:14 p.m. in the area of Highway 11 and Bateman Road and was arrested without incident.

He said the APD major crime unit executed a search warrant at the man’s residence on Saturday (Aug. 27).

Triston Belhumeur, 21, of Abbotsford has now been charged with assault with a weapon and breach of a release order. He remains in custody pending a bail hearing.

Walker said incidents such as this are “incredibly concerning” for the APD, especially when they occur in popular public areas.

“We continue to conduct proactive enforcement in and around the Mill Lake area to ensure public safety,” he said.

“We are grateful for the continued partnership we have with the citizens of Abbotsford in bringing offenders involved in violent crime before the courts.”

Belhumeur does not have any prior criminal charges listed in the provincial court database for B.C.


