Charges laid in May 2021 cocaine bust at downtown Chilliwack residence

Police seized suspected powder and crack cocaine along with firearms during a May 19 residence

Items seized by RCMP officers during a May 19 raid on a Carleton Street house in Chilliwack. (RCMP photo)

One man has been charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking after a drug bust at a Carleton Street house one year ago.

Chilliwack RCMP seized “large amounts” of suspected powder and crack cocaine during the raid in the 9700-block of Carleton. In a press release at the time, police said a 52-year-old man was targeted who they suspected was selling drugs out of a house.

“During the investigation, officers noted ‘short duration stays’ at the residence,” said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail.

But as of May 2022, only Cory Albert Burger, born 1979, has been charged, according to records on Court Services Online.

Burger had a first appearance in Chilliwack provincial court on Friday (May 27) and he is next due in court on June 24.

Burger is well-known to police with an extensive criminal record dating back 25 years when he became an adult with convictions for theft, break and enter, robbery and possession of controlled substance.

He also have five other matters currently before the courts, including four counts of driving while prohibited on four different dates in Agassiz and Chilliwack, and a more serious flight from police and dangerous operation of a conveyance case from April 16, 2022.

In May 2021, Rail said police arrested one person leaving the Carleton house with suspected crack cocaine, and in time they had enough evidence to return with a Controlled Drug and Substance Act (CDSA) search warrant.

It’s likely Burger is this person.

During a search of the house, officers found more than cocaine. They also seized shotguns, ammunition, body armour, and paraphernalia consistent with the trafficking of illegal drugs.

“A significant amount of illegal drugs and firearms were prevented from reaching the streets of our community,” Rail noted.

Meanwhile, Rail offered tips on how to spot a drug dealer in your neighbourhood.

He recommended watching for unusual traffic/pedestrian patterns where visitors stay for a short duration of time, and traffic stops where a resident comes out to briefly meet with the occupants of the vehicle. He also said a house where the lights are always on could be viewed with suspicion.

Anyone who sees or hears anything they believe to be suspicious is asked to call the RCMP at 604-792-4611 or dial Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

