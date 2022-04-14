The Independent Investigations Office of BC has filed a report with the BC Prosecution Service for consideration of charges against an officer whose police dog injured a suspect in Abbotsford. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Independent Investigations Office of BC has filed a report with the BC Prosecution Service for consideration of charges against an officer whose police dog injured a suspect in Abbotsford. (Black Press Media file photo)

Charges being considered against officer whose police dog injured suspect in Abbotsford

Independent Investigations Office has filed report with BC Prosecution Service

The province’s police watchdog says an officer might have committed an offence during a March 2021 incident in Abbotsford in which a man was injured by a police dog.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) announced Thursday (April 13) that it has filed a report with the BC Prosecution Service for charges to be considered against the officer.

The incident took place at approximately 8 p.m. on March 6, 2021, when police were investigating alleged property offences. They located in the 3700 block of Davie Street a man believed to be linked to the crimes.

RELATED: IIO investigating after man seriously injured by police dog during Abbotsford arrest

The IIO said a member of the Integrated Lower Mainland Police Dog Service assisted in arresting the man, who received serious dog bites while being taken into custody. The man was taken to hospital for treatment.

The IIO – which investigates officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death – was notified of the incident on April 12, 2021.

Chief civilian director Ronald J. MacDonald reviewed the evidence from the IIO investigation and determined there were “reasonable grounds” to believe an offence might have taken place in relation to the use of a police service dog.

In order to approve any charges, the BC Prosecution Service must be satisfied that there is a substantial likelihood of conviction and that prosecution be required in the public interest.


vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Police

Previous story
Tugboats help BC Ferries vessel to Nanaimo after steering issue
Next story
UPDATE: ‘Fortunately, there were no animals’ in Chilliwack chicken barn when it caught fire

Just Posted

The Independent Investigations Office of BC has filed a report with the BC Prosecution Service for consideration of charges against an officer whose police dog injured a suspect in Abbotsford. (Black Press Media file photo)
Charges being considered against officer whose police dog injured suspect in Abbotsford

All Star Wrestling returns to Abbotsford on April 30. (ASW Facebook)
All Star Wrestling back in Abbotsford on April 30

A young Ukrainian child watches as helpers with Hope for the Nation in Romania hand out grocery cards to families who fled the war in Ukraine. (Facebook/ Hope for the Nation)
Abbotsford couple back in Romania to help Ukrainian refugees after ‘miracle’ recovery

Abbotsford Police officers blocked in a stolen vehicle that got stuck when the driver pulled off to the side of Highway 1 in Langley on Tuesday night (April 12). (Photo: Abbotsford Police Department)
Driver leaving Abbotsford in stolen vehicle gets stuck on Highway 1 in Langley