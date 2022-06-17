Charge stayed in relation to June 2021 stabbing in Abbotsford

Ryan Therrien was one of two men arrested after incident on Countess Street

Emergency services were on the scene of a stabbing on June 11, 2021 in the 2400 block of Countess Street in Abbotsford. (Photo: Kaytlin Harrison)

Charges have been stayed in relation to a stabbing that took place in Abbotsford in June 2021.

Ryan Therrien, 33, was charged earlier this year with aggravated assault for an incident that occurred on June 11, 2021.

On that day, police were called to the 2400 block of Countess Street, where they located a man who had been stabbed.

RELATED: Man charged with June 2021 stabbing in Abbotsford

Officers located and arrested two suspects at the time, but only Therrien was later charged.

According to the provincial court database, the charge was stayed June 9 in Abbotsford provincial court.

BC Prosecution Service does not usually state the specific reason for a charge being stayed in any particular case, instead saying there was no longer a “substantial likelihood of conviction.”

RELATED: Two suspects arrested after apparent stabbing in Abbotsford



vhopes@abbynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CourtCrime