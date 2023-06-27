(File Photo/Darryl Dyck)

Change of command at Agassiz’s Kent Institution

June 22 ceremony welcomes a new warden

Kent Institution held a Change of Command Ceremony on Thursday (June 22), welcoming incoming warden Jordan Quaroni.

Quaroni will take the place of outgoing warden Marie Cossette.

Thursday’s ceremony is an important tradition for Correctional Service Canada as a symbolic passing of the torch from one correctional leader to another.

“(The Change of Command) reaffirms the incoming leader’s pledge to support CSC’s mission and contribute to the safety and security of the public, employees, and offenders,” CSC stated. “CSC is proud of the dedicated staff members at Kent Institution who work tirelessly every day to make a difference in the lives of offenders. Their professionalism and commitment contributes to public safety for Canadians.”

Kent Institution is a maximum security facility that was established in 1979 in Agassiz.

