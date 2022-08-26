Celebrate International Dog Day by entering our contest

Upload your favourite photo of your pooch to win a full year of dog grooming

International Dog Day is today (Aug. 26) and the Abbotsford News wants you to enter their contest. (File photo)

Today (Aug. 26) is International Dog Day and the Abbotsford News wants to give one lucky dog owner a full year of free dog grooming.

Readers are asked to upload their favourite photo of their dog enjoying the dog days of summer. It can be the pooch on vacation or hanging out in and around Abbotsford.

The best photo will win a full year of dog grooming from Just About Pets Wellness Centre valued at $650.

Visit abbynews.secondstreetapp.com/Dog-Days-of-Summer-Photo-Contest/rounds/1/gallery to submit your picture.

International Dog Day was first celebrated in 2004 and its goal is to support all breeds and varieties of dogs. Emphasis is also laid on discouraging the purchase of dogs from unethical backyard breeders and puppy mills, focussing instead on adoption from rescue homes.

