Catalytic converter thefts on the rise at Lindeman Lake, Chilliwack Lake recreational areas

Catalytic converter thieves have been hard at work at Chilliwack Lake and Lindeman Lake recreation areas, according to Chilliwack RCMP.

The public is being asked to call in any suspicious activity of this sort to police after several thefts were reported from Lindeman and Chilliwack Lakes in recent weeks.

“Thieves are targeting unoccupied vehicles at these locations,” said Sgt. Krista Vrolyk, media spokesperson for the Chilliwack RCMP. “The thefts are occurring both during the day and overnight.”

The recent thefts are under investigation by the Chilliwack RCMP Property Crime section.

Tips to prevent catalytic converter theft:

• Park in secure garage/compound whenever possible;

• Park in a way that makes it difficult to get under the vehicle

• Install a product designed to deter catalytic converter theft such as protective cages, alarms and straps.

Tips to spotting a catalytic converter theft in progress include listening for loud noises such as grinding or sawing noise coming from under a parked vehicle, or any suspicious activity seen or heard near parked vehicles.

Anyone with any information regarding these crimes is asked to call the Chilliwack RCMP Property Crime Section at 604-792-4611. Or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Catalytic converters are stolen by thieves for the metal resale value, and in recent years RCMP have been receiving one or two theft reports per month, he said.

