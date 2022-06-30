Catalytic converter thefts on the rise at Lindeman Lake, Chilliwack Lake recreational areas

Catalytic converter thieves have been hard at work at Chilliwack Lake and Lindeman Lake recreation areas, according to Chilliwack RCMP.
The public is being asked to call in any suspicious activity of this sort to police after several thefts were reported from Lindeman and Chilliwack Lakes in recent weeks.
“Thieves are targeting unoccupied vehicles at these locations,” said Sgt. Krista Vrolyk, media spokesperson for the Chilliwack RCMP. “The thefts are occurring both during the day and overnight.”
The recent thefts are under investigation by the Chilliwack RCMP Property Crime section.
Tips to prevent catalytic converter theft:
Anyone with any information regarding these crimes is asked to call the Chilliwack RCMP Property Crime Section at 604-792-4611. Or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Catalytic converters are stolen by thieves for the metal resale value, and in recent years RCMP have been receiving one or two theft reports per month, he said.
Do you have a story idea to share? Email:
jfeinberg@theprogress.com
@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.