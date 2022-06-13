Cari Guri named Abbotsford’s 2022-2023 Artist in Residence

Visual artist will be on-site at several local parks over the summer

Cari Guri has been named the new Artist in Residence for the City of Abbotsford. (Submitted)

The City of Abbotsford, in partnership with the Abbotsford Arts Council, has announced that visual artist Cari Guri has been selected as the Artist in Residence, a paid summer residency through the Go Play Outside Artist in Residence program.

Guri is an emerging artist currently based in the Fraser Valley, whose current painting practice explores the relationship between identity construction and portraiture.

Her work has been exhibited online and in galleries across Canada and in New York.

Guri will be on-site at various Go Play Outside pop-up events offering live art demonstrations in the local parks throughout the summer. Drawing inspiration from interactions and conversations with local residents in the park she will create a series of painted and mixed media works focusing on this year’s theme of social inclusion.

This collection will be displayed at the Abbotsford Art Council’s Kariton Art Gallery next spring.

The Go Play Outside program will be at Mill Lake Park from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. every Thursday throughout the summer, beginning June 30 and will be hosting pop-up events at various neighbourhood parks on weekends.

Along with the art demonstrations by Guri, the Go Play Outside team will be leading interactive recreational activities and handing out Culture Kits, hands-on art-making kits for kids ages 6 to 13, designed by The Reach Gallery Museum and inspired by their summer exhibitions.

For more information on Guru and her artist residency, visit abbotsford.ca/artist-in-residence

