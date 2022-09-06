A car and a school bus were in a collision on Peardonville at Beaver Street in the morning of Sept. 6, the first day of classes in Abbotsford. (Kristy Tabish/Facebook)

A car and a school bus were in a collision on Peardonville at Beaver Street in the morning of Sept. 6, the first day of classes in Abbotsford. (Kristy Tabish/Facebook)

Car crashes into school bus in Abbotsford

No serious injuries for driver who crashed into school bus downtown

A school bus and a car were in a collision in Abbotsford on Tuesday morning, as students were heading back to class.

The crash took place near Peardonville and Beaver Street, by a public bus stop. The bus appeared to not have any children on it.

Photos of the crash show that a small sedan was lodged under the rear side of a school bus. The bus was lifted up about a foot by the car. Witnesses have said that the driver was alone and was able to get out of the vehicle on his own.

READ MORE: The 2022 Nagar Kirtan Procession in Abbotsford

@CHWKcommunity
jessica.peters@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

car crashTraffic

 

A car and a school bus were in a collision on Peardonville at Beaver Street in the morning of Sept. 6, the first day of classes in Abbotsford. (Tara MacLeod/Facebook)

A car and a school bus were in a collision on Peardonville at Beaver Street in the morning of Sept. 6, the first day of classes in Abbotsford. (Tara MacLeod/Facebook)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Coast Guard ends search for 9 missing in floatplane crash
Next story
Overdose Awareness: Abbotsford organizations gather to share memories, resources

Just Posted

The Offspring and Simple Plan are coming to Abbotsford on Nov. 26. (Abbotsford Centre photo)
The Offspring returning to Abbotsford in November

A car and a school bus were in a collision on Peardonville at Beaver Street in the morning of Sept. 6, the first day of classes in Abbotsford. (Tara MacLeod/Facebook)
Car crashes into school bus in Abbotsford

The Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation holds its annual Grand Gala – this year with a Casino Royale theme – on Nov. 18 at the Harrison Hot Springs Hotel. (Pixabay photo)
Health Care Foundation holds Grand Gala with Casino Royale theme

A total of 1,017 sales were made last month, a slight increase of 2.4 per compared to July, and a decrease of 51.3 per cent from August, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Spiralling sales settled in August, Fraser Valley Real Estate Board reports