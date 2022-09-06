Car crashes into school bus in Abbotsford

No serious injuries for driver who crashed into school bus downtown

A car and a school bus were in a collision on Peardonville at Beaver Street in the morning of Sept. 6, the first day of classes in Abbotsford. (Kristy Tabish/Facebook)

A school bus and a car were in a collision in Abbotsford on Tuesday morning, as students were heading back to class.

The crash took place near Peardonville and Beaver Street, by a public bus stop. The bus appeared to not have any children on it.

Photos of the crash show that a small sedan was lodged under the rear side of a school bus. The bus was lifted up about a foot by the car. Witnesses have said that the driver was alone and was able to get out of the vehicle on his own.

READ MORE: The 2022 Nagar Kirtan Procession in Abbotsford

@CHWKcommunity

jessica.peters@abbynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

car crashTraffic