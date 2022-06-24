Canuck Empire Brewing opens in Abbotsford

New establishment located in Abbotsford’s U District across from Abbotsford Centre

Canuck Empire Brewing is a new addition to the U District in Abbotsford. (Instagram photo)

After over a year of renovations, Canuck Empire Brewing is finally open in Abbotsford and have recently acquired a lounge license.

The new nano brewery is located directly across from the Abbotsford Centre at Unit C – 33797 King Road in the U-District.

Canuck Empire Brewing offers a variety of different beer options and have also begun carrying ciders, caesar and wine selections. Food options are also available and there is a dog friendly patio.

Owners originally took over the space in April 2021 and have been busy renovating and creating beers since.

The location is closed Monday to Wednesday, open Thursday’s from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 7 p.m.

They officially opened on May 6, but the lounge license received final approval on June 17.

Management also revealed that they will be serving beer at both the Berryfest and the Abbotsford Agrifair later this summer.

Council voted to support the brewery’s application on Aug. 31, 2020.

In a letter to the city, owner Brandon Wiggins pointed to residential development in the area and alluded to the city’s desire to create a more vibrant area surrounding the University of the Fraser Valley.

“There are about a 1000 plus new units that have been built, being built or proposed in the two-block area,” Wiggins wrote. “A lounge licence will allow students and staff of UFV to come over after class or work to spend more time and create an energetic atmosphere in the U-District, so people aren’t just commuting.”

