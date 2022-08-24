Kamaljit Sandhu of Abbotsford was killed on July 28. Her husband, Inderjit Sandhu, has been charged with first-degree murder in her death.

Kamaljit Sandhu of Abbotsford was killed on July 28. Her husband, Inderjit Sandhu, has been charged with first-degree murder in her death.

Candlelight vigil planned for slain Abbotsford mother of two

Event being planned to help break the stigma surrounding discussions of violence against women

Lights will be shining into the night for Kamiljit Sandhu of Abbotsford this Friday.

The 45-year-old mother of two died on July 29, and police have charged her husband with one count of murder. Details of her death will not be widely known for some time, as there is a publication ban on the evidence that will eventually be read in a courtroom.

However, Abbotsford’s Santosh Powar says it’s no secret that women are often victims of domestic violence. She is planning a candlelight vigil in Sandhu’s honour, where anyone can come and remember her or others who have lost their lives this way.

Powar has a lineup of speakers planned, including Dr. Gurwinder Singh Dhaliwal. The event starts at 7 p.m. at the Civic Centre behind Abbotsford City Hall.

While it is technically a candlelight vigil, the only candles allowed are battery operated ones, which are available at most dollar stores. She will have signs up, and invites anyone who is passionate about the topic or cares about women to come out and take part.

Powar is hoping for a large turnout that will help spread awareness about domestic violence, and help start conversations about breaking the cycles of violence. Powar is planning other events, particulary one for Punjabi women in September, in an effort to break down the cultural stigmas around talking about domestic violence.

Powar was not close with Sandhu, but her best friend was Sandhu’s cousin. She said even without that connection to Sandhu, she would feel compelled to hold the vigil.

For more information about the vigil, contact Powar at 778-240-4063.

READ MORE: Abbotsford man charged with murder of estranged wife back in court in October

