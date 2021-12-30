Governor General Mary Simon speaks during the Presentation of Canadian Honours at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.The governor general said Canadians can be hopeful as they ring in the new year, despite the ongoing crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Canadians have shown resilience, compassion and adaptability in 2021: Governor General

Mary Simon says Canadians have inspired her to continue to work and find better ways to help communities thrive

The governor general says Canadians can be hopeful as they ring in the new year, despite the ongoing crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In her first New Year’s message since becoming vice-regal in July, Mary Simon says Canadians have shown resilience, compassion and adaptability despite a difficult year.

In the message — released in English, French and Inuktitut — Simon says Canadians have inspired her to continue to work and find better ways to help communities thrive.

She references a concept known in Inuktitut as “ajuinnata,” meaning not only commitment but putting that commitment into action.

The governor general says together, Canadians are combating the pandemic, tackling climate change, and “walking the path of reconciliation.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

2021 Year in Review

Previous story
What do we know about the CDC’s change to isolation period?
Next story
B.C. gym forced to close due to B.C. COVID mandate calls for essential service status

Just Posted

Johnathan Rath is shown here during an arrest in August 2018 following a police takedown in the area of Clearbrook Road and Fir Avenue in Abbotsford. (Kevin MacDonald file photo)
Man charged with hotel robbery and liquor-store theft in Abbotsford

Simon Avenue in Abbotsford on Dec. 30, 2021. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Abbotsford has 350 kilometres of ‘first priority’ roads for snow clearing

Vancouver law courts. (File photo)
Judge rules Kelowna RCMP not liable in 2015 high-speed crash on Highway 1 near Abbotsford

The Abbotsford Canucks had several spikes for Google Trends this year.
CHARTS: How popular are the Abbotsford Canucks?