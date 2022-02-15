Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos responds to a question during a news conference, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos responds to a question during a news conference, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canada expected to announce changes to COVID-19 border restrictions today

Country now advises against all non-essential international travel because of the Omicron variant

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos is expected to announce major changes to the border measures designed to counter to the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 at 1 p.m. EST.

Currently, the government advises against all non-essential international travel because of the threat posted by the Omicron variant.

Foreign nationals coming to Canada and people travelling within the country by plane, passenger train or boat must be vaccinated against COVID-19, with few exceptions.

Right now vaccinated international travellers are subject to COVID-19 test requirements before they cross the border, and potentially again once they arrive at a Canadian airport.

Travellers who have been outside Canada or the United States are also required to quarantine until their post-arrival test comes back negative.

Duclos suggested at a news conference last week the measures would be tweaked, saying the worst of the Omicron wave is now behind us.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Canada to announce changes to COVID-19 border measures next week

border agencyCoronavirusFederal Politics

Previous story
RCMP investigating racist abuse hurled at Okanagan students during ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest
Next story
Sexual abuse lawsuit against Prince Andrew settled out of court, lawyers say

Just Posted

Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun speaks to participants of the Step Up 4 Cardiac Health event on Feb. 13, 2022. (Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation)
Abbotsford ‘stepped up’ for cardiac health, raising $10,000 in one day

UFV’s Maddy Gobeil goes up for a bucket during the Cascades game against Victoria on Saturday (Feb. 12). (Photo by: APShutter.com)
UFV Cascades women’s basketball wins at UBC, Victoria

Canadians Gene Karl Lahrkamp and Matthew Leandre Ovide Dupre are wanted in relation to the killing of Jimi Sandhu, formerly of Abbotsford, in Thailand on Feb. 4.
Two men wanted in killing of former Abbotsford gangster in Thailand

A still from a video posted on Twitter by @BraydenSutton in which a man is seen punching an employee in the head in an aisle of the Garrison Crossing Save-On-Foods in Chilliwack on Jan. 26, 2022. (@BraydenSutton Twitter)
VIDEO: Violent assault at Chilliwack grocery store caught on video