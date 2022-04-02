Canada China Chamber of Commerce donates $5,650 to farmers affected by floods

Money went to BC Agriculture Council’s ‘Fund for Farmers’ to support B.C. farming community

Near the No. 3 Road exit as seen from Highway 1 on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

The B.C. chapter of national chamber of commerce donated more than $5,000 to help farmers affected by the November floods.

Canada China Chamber of Commerce (B.C.) handed over a cheque for $5,650 to the BC Agriculture Council’s Fund for Farmers.

Stan Vander Waal, president of the BC Agriculture Council and owner of Rainbow Greenhouses in Chilliwack, expressed his “deepest appreciation” to the Canada China Chamber of Commerce (B.C.).

“Over the past three months, we have experienced an overwhelming response across the country from those looking to support the farming community,” Vander Waal stated in a letter. “BC Agriculture Council wants to assure you that 100 per cent of these funds will be used to help farmers and ranchers who have been impacted by this catastrophic event – a dollar in is a dollar out.”

The BC Agriculture Council established the fund immediately after the devastating flooding hit the Fraser Valley and other parts of B.C. Within just a few days, $100,000 had been donated by B.C. banks and auto groups.

“As farmers and ranchers continue to recover, BC Agriculture Council has been advised that there will be gaps in financial assistance to farmers from insurance claims and government funded programs. Now that those gaps are becoming apparent to us, the Fund for Farmers is here to help,” he said.

RELATED: China-Canada trade organization donates $8,000 for flood relief in Chilliwack

Amy Dhanjal with BC Agriculture Council holds a $5,650 cheque from Canada China Chamber of Commerce (B.C.). (Submitted)

Do you have something else we should report on?

Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC FloodBusiness