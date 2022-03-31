Busy 18 hours for Hope firefighters includes house fire in Silver Creek

Fire chief says no injuries reported but house was destroyed in early morning fire Wednesday

A house was destroyed by fire in Silver Creek in Hope this week. (Hope Fire Department photo)

A home was destroyed by fire in the Hope neighbourhood of Silver Creek early Wednesday morning, in a busy 18 hours of emergency calls for the fire department.

Hope Fire Chief Tom DeSorcy said the short time frame included six calls for service. In addition to the house fire, they responded to two medical assists with BC Ambulance, two motor vehicle incidents, and a residential alarm.

The house fire took place in the 20000 block of Floods Road.

DeSorcy reports that crews arrived to “extreme fire behaviour with rapid spread through the attic, main living area and crawl space.” The fire was fueled by strong winds from the west and “took a defensive posture.”

The volunteer firefighters were able to contain the fire to the house, saving the large detached shop nearby. Mutual aid was provided by the Popkum Fire Department, giving the team a total of seven fire apparatus and 17 firefighters on scene.

The fire appears to have started in the attached garage, and the cause is unknown at this time. Everyone was able to escape the home and there were no injuries reported.

DeSorcy is reminding residents to ensure they test their smoke alarms monthly and replace any that are 10 years old.

