Bus service temporarily suspended in Abbotsford-Mission due to weather

Bus service in Abbotsford and Mission and along Highway 1 has been temporarily suspended until further notice, due to the current weather and road conditions.
BC Transit’s Central Fraser Valley system made the announcement Thursday morning (Jan. 6). The suspension includes the 66 Fraser Valley Express, which runs along Highway 1 from Langley to Chilliwack.
BC Transit says handyDART services have also been suspended in the region with the exception of essential renal services, and those customers can expect delays.
Visit bctransit.com/central-fraser-valley/schedules-and-maps/alerts for the most up-to-date information.