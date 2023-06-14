Buena Vista Lodge residents in limbo awaiting opening of Cloverdale home

White Rock’s Buena Vista Lodge was set to close in June because Fraser Health’s funding for the bedrooms was not approved for transfer to a new set of operators. Because a new home in Cloverdale is not yet complete, Buena Vista is remaining open for the time being. (Sobia Moman file photo)

An assisted living home in White Rock for people with mental illness that was supposed to close at the end of May, will remain open for the foreseeable future as nearly half of its residents wait for details about where they will go next.

Buena Vista Lodge in White Rock has been operating for more than 50 years offering live-in care for people with mental-health concerns.

The 12-bedroom space, funded through Fraser Health Authority, was expected to close by May 31. The operators of the home wanted to sell it, however FHA opted not to continue funding the residence under new operators and instead invest funding in a new home in Cloverdale.

The Cloverdale residence, which was expected to begin operation on May 1, has not yet opened “due to delays in the construction process that the operator is working through,” Kristelle Heinrichs, Fraser Health’s executive director for mental health and substance use, told Black Press Media.

“Fraser Health and Buena Vista Lodge have come to a short-term agreement to continue to operate Buena Vista Lodge for the remaining residents. Fraser Health took over the operations as of midnight June 1.”

There are five residents remaining at Buena Vista Lodge, all of whom were expected to move to the 10-bed home in Cloverdale, while the other seven have found new homes “suitable for their needs,” according to Heinrichs.

In the case of Bridget Coombs’ mother Magdalena, the home deemed “suitable” for her is currently a bed at Peace Arch Hospital, where she moved to from Buena Vista Lodge on April 27.

“We still don’t know where she’s moving to,” Coombs told Black Press on June 7.

Magdalena is the only one left who does not know where she will live, Coombs said. Following the move to hospital, her mother’s health is the worst it’s been in 13 years, she added.

“She’s having a lot of mental (health) issues, like paranoia and anxiety. She hasn’t had a lot of good days in a row,” Coombs said in an interview on May 12.

“(The move) is probably a big trigger. I’m not an expert, but a stressful thing is happening and I wouldn’t be surprised if this whole thing set something else off.

“She is the last to go and she’s seeing all these people moving, it’s stressful and sad. The world around her is changing in a big way.”

Since then, Magdalena’s health has improved and she is doing well, Coombs said, but because she is still in hospital and not a home, the family is anxious about what may lie ahead.

“She’s kind of in this grey area where she’s not bad enough to be in long-term care and sometimes not good enough to be in assisted living, so it just depends on how she is,” Coombs said.

Returning to Buena Vista would be ideal, but only if Fraser Health decides to keep it open permanently, the daughter added.

“If there’s no guarantee that it will (stay open), we’re going to have to go through the same thing. Right now she’s not feeling any stress but in six months, who knows?”

One of the residents left at Buena Vista – and expected to move to Cloverdale – is David Miller, who has been living there since leaving a different home in the community, Good Shepherd Lodge, which closed in 2018.

“He looks really disheveled. He’s definitely worried because he is going into a whole new environment,” said Nick Miller, David’s brother.

“We’re lucky that he does have a home where he can move to, even though it’s in an area that’s going to be really odd for them because if you’ve got a pattern — going around to your coffee shop, walking around, sitting where you do and then you throw them there, it’s going to be devastating.”

A staff member at Buena Vista shared that the remaining residents are confused because they packed all their things and have now had to unpack, leading to concerns about their mental well-being.

Heinrichs would not share any details about the Cloverdale home when asked, but Nick said he visited the space and said the differences between it and Buena Vista are “unbelievable.”

The new home does not have the same surrounding environment, he said, noting he is worried that it may be more of a facility than a home.

How much longer Buena Vista Lodge will stay open and the expected opening date for the new home aren’t yet known, Heinrichs said, noting that everything is dependent on when the Cloverdale facility is complete.

Asked why funding for new operators at Buena Vista Lodge was not granted, Heinrichs said that “there is a process that a health authority works through to grant service agreements and so in this situation, we had moved forward with the new facility.”

“We understand and really appreciate the anxiety and the concern that a change like this, a change in timeline and the stress that that will cause for residents as well as the families,” she said, adding that every resident of Buena Vista Lodge will “absolutely” be found a suitable home.

Fraser Health Authority operates 29 licensed mental health adult facilities with a total of 492 beds, but there are currently no vacancies, FHA communications representative Amory Wong confirmed.

“We are committed to pursuing new opportunities for bed-based services in South Surrey-White Rock and in communities across the health authority. Between March 2017 and March 2022, we opened 57 net new mental health and substance use beds, with 29 of those in Surrey and South Surrey-White Rock.”

However, a 30-bed home — Good Shepherd Lodge in White Rock — closed in 2018 and now Buena Vista Lodge’s 12 beds will also be closing, meaning the Semiahmoo Peninsula is seeing more Fraser Health-funded beds close than open in recent years.

Black Press Media asked Fraser Health for the total number of beds the health authority has closed in the last five years throughout the region, but has not received the data yet.

The fact the health authority has taken over temporary ownership is confusing for families and staff at Buena Vista Lodge.

“If they can do that, then why can’t they keep it open (and run it) with somebody else?” Nick Miller asked.

“(The staff) are doing the best they can and they’re being super helpful to David but unfortunately, their hands are bound by the next managers up… it’s not their fault. Some of the staff are still there, but their jobs end, too, so there’s another part of the equation. There’s people coming out of this with no jobs.

“There’s billions of dollars put into mental health, why is it not being used for this?”

A Black Press Media request for an interview with Mental Health Minister Jennifer Whiteside was declined. Her communications department said on Friday that a statement attributed to the minister would be sent, but Black Press has not yet received one.

