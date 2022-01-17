Budget feedback for 2022 sought from Chilliwack residents

Jan. 18 public hearing set for Chilliwack council to hear comments on budget, 2.99% increase

Chilliwack city council is developing the 2022-2031 Financial Plan and would like to hear from the community on Jan. 18, 2022. (City of Chilliwack)

It’s the one day a year Chilliwack citizens are asked to provide input on municipal spending as part of a public hearing at city hall.

That opportunity for council to hear community feedback on the 2022 budget is on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 6 p.m. at City Hall, but preferably by Zoom, or phone.

The proposed tax increase is 2.99 per cent for 2022, according to City of Chilliwack, which is the same tax rate increase approved in 2021.

Results from an online survey ranked ‘fire protection’ as the highest priority for city spending, followed by: policing, roads, flood protection, and parks and trails, as the top five budget categories.

It was the first time in many years that citizens did not rank “policing” as the top priority.

Climate action figures prominently throughout the 2022 budget, but it is not contained in one spending category but rather found throughout the financial plan.

Given the COVID-19 situation, city officials are strongly urging residents to use Zoom, or call in, rather than attend in-person at city hall to provide feedback on the budget in council chambers.

Financial plan details are at chilliwack.com/budget.

To participate virtually on the budget: public hearing connector

For more information contact the finance department, 604-793-2920, or email budget@chilliwack.com or clerks@chilliwack.com

