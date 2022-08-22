Chilliwack RCMP at Chilliwack Post Office after report of suspicious package. (RCMP)

BREAKING: Suspicious package to be probed by haz-mat experts at Chilliwack post office

Officials closed Nowell Street off in downtown Chilliwack between Yale Road and Victoria Avenue

Report of suspicious package received by Canada Post has shut down part of Nowell Street in downtown Chilliwack for safety reasons.

Chilliwack RCMP and Chilliwack Fire Department personnel were dispatched to the scene Nowell Street and Yale Road over the lunch hour where the post office entrance was closed with yellow police tape.

“Hazardous material experts are being dispatched,” according to the tweet from the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment.

Officials closed Nowell Street between Yale Road and Victoria Avenue to await the haz-mat experts.

