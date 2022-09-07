An RCMP officer interacts with a driver at a police roadblock in James Smith Cree Nation, Sask., on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. A manhunt for the fugitive suspect in the Saskatchewan mass killing continues today after a tense police search yesterday came up empty. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu

An RCMP officer interacts with a driver at a police roadblock in James Smith Cree Nation, Sask., on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. A manhunt for the fugitive suspect in the Saskatchewan mass killing continues today after a tense police search yesterday came up empty. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu

BREAKING: RCMP take Saskatchewan stabbing suspect into custody

Police had responded earlier in the day to reports of a potential sighting

RCMP say Myles Sanderson, a suspect in a deadly stabbing rampage northeast of Saskatoon over the weekend, has been taken into custody near the town of Rosthern.

This breaking news comes on the heels of police responding to a report of a person armed with a knife Wednesday as more details emerged about the victims and the remaining suspect in a deadly stabbing rampage northeast of Saskatoon.

A notice sent over Saskatchewan’s emergency alert system said a person armed with a knife and reportedly driving a stolen vehicle may be connected to the weekend attacks.

The person was reported to have been travelling in a 2008 white Chevy Avalanche in the community of Wakaw, Sask., and police urged people in the area to seek immediate shelter.

It was the first public sign of a possible sighting of Myles Sanderson, 32, since Tuesday, when police surrounded a house on the James Smith Cree Nation and later left with no sign of him.

Sanderson is facing charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder and break and enter after a series of attacks Sunday that left 10 people dead and 18 injured on James Smith Cree Nation and nearby village of Weldon.

A second suspect — Sanderson’s brother Damien — was found dead Monday.

More coming.

RELATED: Victim of Saskatchewan stabbings described as ‘hero and true matriarch’

Saskatchewanstabbing

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Climate change now considered one of top threats facing Canadian children: report

Just Posted

Tyler Wiebe, shown with his two daughters, was stabbed to death on Sept. 1 in Abbotsford.
Online fundraiser started for family of Abbotsford murder victim

Lululemon is opening this fall at Abbotsford’s Highstreet Shopping Centre. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Lululemon coming to Abbotsford’s Highstreet Shopping Centre

Prospector Kru Williams and Chiliwack mountaineer Adam and Palmer hike through unforgiving terrain in search of a legendary deposit of gold in the premiere episode of 'Deadman's Curse," a new series that premieres on History in d (Screenshot/ HIstory Channel)
‘Deadman’s Curse’ to feature local explorers, legend

This stuffed armadillo showed up in a Chilliwack resident’s front garden on Sept. 5, 2022. (Brett Chomlack photo)
Stuffed armadillo shows up in Chilliwack man’s front garden

Pop-up banner image