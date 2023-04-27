UPDATE: Armed man taken into police custody after attempted bank robbery in Chilliwack

Roads were blocked around the CIBC bank at Salish Plaza during the incident

Police say one man is in custody following an attempted bank robbery in downtown Chilliwack Thursday.

Multiple RCMP officers were called to the scene after reports came in of a man armed with a weapon at Salish Plaza around 12:15 p.m. on April 27.

The suspect had been inside the CIBC branch at the 9400 block of Young Road before being taken into custody more than an hour later.

One man is in custody following the active police incident in the 9200 block of Young Road which has now been safely resolved. Chilliwack RCMP thank the media and the public for their cooperation. Full media release to follow. — Upper Fraser Valley RCMP (@UFVRD_RCMP) April 27, 2023

“All available police resources including front line members, the Integrated Emergency Response Team, RCMP Air Services and Police Dog Services proceeded to the area. Police worked diligently to contain the situation and resolve the situation peacefully,” said Sgt. Krista Vrolyk.

At approximately 1:35 p.m., a 64-year-old man was arrested without incident. No one was physically injured. Chilliwack RCMP Victim Services have been engaged to support those affected.

Streets all around the area had been blocked and RCMP officers were keeping bystanders away. One hostage was released just before 1 p.m.

“Chilliwack RCMP would like to thank the public and the media for their cooperation and patience during this incident.”

Anyone with any information about this robbery is asked to contact Const. Paul Gill of the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-702-4202 or 604-792-4611.

Breaking NewschilliwackRCMP