RCMP says a body has been found in Mission Creek. (Photo/Jake Courtepatte)

Breaking News: Body found in Mission Creek: Kelowna RCMP

A body was discovered in a flooded field in the 3600 block of Berard Road this afternoon

Kelowna RCMP says a farmer has reported finding a body on flooded property in the 3600 block of Berard Road.

Officers have secured the area and the B.C. Coroner Service has been notified and is en route. RCMP says the body at this time is unconfirmed to be that of Chelsea Cardno, who went missing upstream from that location on June 14, which resulted in an intensive search by the RCMP and the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue. Out of respect the family and close friends of Chelsea Cardno, the RCMP request that the public avoid the area.

“RCMP have notified the family of Cardno and have offered all supports available,” said Inspector Beth McAndie, Kelowna RCMP investigation service officer.

RCMP will continue to work alongside the B.C. who have the lead on the investigation.

Capital News has a reporter at the scene.

Breaking NewsMissionRCMP

Previous story
Rambo actors to take part in Hope’s First Blood 40th anniversary event

Just Posted

Abbotsford’s school trustees. (Abbotsford School District/Jade West.)
Abbotsford school board votes for raise after next election

The Carey Point area along the Fraser River in Chilliwack, seen here on the morning of May 10, 2018, is unprotected by the City of Chilliwack's diking system. On June 24, 2022, the city issued an evacuation alert for seven properties outside the city's dike system. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)
Properties outside dike system on Fraser River in Chilliwack under flooding evacuation alert

Canuck Empire Brewing is a new addition to the U District in Abbotsford. (Instagram photo)
Canuck Empire Brewing opens in Abbotsford

(Right to left) Nick Schafer, Amy Sorrano and Roy Sasano’s trial begins on Monday (June 27). Geoff Regier (left) had all his charges dropped.
Abbotsford hog farm protesters going to trial on Monday