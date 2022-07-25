Alert received on July 25, 2022, at 6 am.

BREAKING: Multiple shootings in Langley; people told to avoid area

Emergency alert sent, police urge public to stay away from downtown

Police are telling people to stay out of the Langley area after multiple shootings early Monday morning (July 25).

In an emergency alert sent to Lower Mainland residents at 6:15 a.m., officials said there were multiple shooting scenes in the downtown core of the city, with one incident also in the Township, involving “transient victims.”

A suspect is described as a white man, with dark hair, wearing brown Carhart coveralls and a blue and green camouflage T-shirt with a red logo on the right sleeve.

He is associated with a white car.

“Police have interaction with one suspect, unknown others involved at this time,” the alert said.

The public was asked to stay out of the area until firther notice.

There were reports that one of the incident areas was the intersection of 200th Street and Langley Bypass.

More to come.

Breaking NewsLangley CityLangley Townshipmultiple shooting

Previous story
UPDATE: 2 dead, 2 arrested in brazen daytime shooting in middle of Whistler

Just Posted

An event titled Paint Mill Lake! takes place Saturday, Aug. 6 in Abbotsford. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
Abbotsford Arts Council holds Paint Mill Lake! event

Alert received on July 25, 2022, at 6 am.
BREAKING: Multiple shootings in Langley; people told to avoid area

Patrick Penner / Mission Record
VIDEO: Mission Folk Music Festival a success after 2 years away

Mission firefighters stand in front of the fire scene at the south end of Hail Mary Trail, waiting on Mission RCMP to arrive. Patrick Penner / Mission Record
Attempted arson in woods near Fraser River Heritage Park in Mission