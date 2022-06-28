(Don Descoteau/News Staff)

BREAKING: Multiple people injured after Saanich shooting near bank

Residents asked to avoid 3600-block of Shelbourne Street

Multiple people have been injured in what witnesses on scene are saying is a bank robbery at the Shelbourne Street plaza in Saanich.

The Saanich Police Department has confirmed there have been multiple injuries during a gnfire exchange.

Officers are responding to reports of an armed suspect in the 3600-block of Shelbourne Street.

Police are urging people to avoid the area.

Witnesses in the area are reporting hearing what sounded like “at least 50” shots fired. Other witnesses are reporting hearing at least 15 shots. Police are asking people in the area to get inside.

Unconfirmed reports that two officers have been shot.

Police and other emergency crews, including fire and ambulance, are on scene at the Scotia Bank in the Shelbourne Street plaza at Pear Street.

More to come.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Breaking News

Previous story
Abbotsford Senior Secondary first in district to install rainbow crosswalk
Next story
Evacuation alert issued for properties along Harrison River

Just Posted

Abbotsford senior secondary is the public first school in Abbotsford to have a rainbow crosswalk. (Submitted)
Abbotsford Senior Secondary first in district to install rainbow crosswalk

The Abbotsford Canucks have signed former Kamloops Blazers captain Quinn Schmiemann to a two-year deal. (Abbotsford Canucks photo)
Abbotsford Canucks sign former Kamloops Blazers captain Quinn Schmiemann

An SUV passes over water pooled along Tuyttens Road in Agassiz following last year’s floods. (File Photo)
Evacuation alert issued for properties along Harrison River

Items seized by Chilliwack RCMP after arresting two men and following up with two search warrants. (RCMP photo)
Drugs and guns seized as RCMP search two Chilliwack homes