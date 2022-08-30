Dustin Williams, 40, was reported missing at 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7. His body was found more than three weeks later in the Fraser River. (Contributed Photo)

Dustin Williams, 40, was reported missing at 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7. His body was found more than three weeks later in the Fraser River. (Contributed Photo)

BREAKING: Body of missing Chehalis fisherman found on Fraser River in Chilliwack

Dustin Williams reported missing on Aug. 7, body recovered more than 3 weeks later

The body of a fisherman from Chehalis who went missing on the Fraser River has been found.

Dustin Williams was reported missing on Sunday, Aug. 7 and his body was recovered more than three weeks later in Chilliwack.

Shortly after 4 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, Chilliwack RCMP were notified of the discovery of a man’s body in the Fraser River near Teathquathill Road on Shxwhá:y Village.

Police confirmed the body is that of 40-year-old Williams who was reported missing after his boat capsized in the river on on Aug. 7.

When he went missing, RCMP said Williams was described as an experienced fisherman but not a strong swimmer. Mission Search and Rescue recovered his boat.

RELATED: Agassiz RCMP, SAR searching for missing fisherman following boat capsize

RELATED: Nearly two weeks on, search continues for missing Chehalis fisherman

The family of Williams has been notified and they would like to express their sincere thanks and gratitude to the many community members and first responders who participated in search efforts, Chilliwack RCMP stated in a press release. They ask for privacy now as they grieve.

– with files from Adam Louis

 

Do you have something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsFraser Rivermissing person

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. posts $1.3B budget surplus for 2021-22, in contrast with big deficit forecast
Next story
Commissioner finds MLA Josie Osborne had no conflict of interest in MakeWay grant

Just Posted

Dustin Williams, 40, was reported missing at 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7. His body was found more than three weeks later in the Fraser River. (Contributed Photo)
BREAKING: Body of missing Chehalis fisherman found on Fraser River in Chilliwack

Jagvir Malhi, 19, was killed in a shooting on Nov. 12, 2018 in Abbotsford.
Trial slated for man accused of 2018 killing of Jagvir Malhi in Abbotsford

Korky Neufeld is running for re-election as an Abbotsford trustee.
Long-time Abbotsford school trustee seeking fifth term

Police executed a search warrant Aug. 23 at a home on Hemlock Street in Abbotsford, where they discovered a meth lab. The investigation is continuing. (Abbotsford Police Department photo)
More than 10 kilos of drugs seized from meth lab in Abbotsford