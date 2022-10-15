BREAKING: Barn goes up in flames in east Abbotsford

A barn fire at Wells Line Road and McDermott Road in Abbotsford on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (Samantha Bailey/Facebook)

A fire ripped through a barn in east Abbotsford on Saturday.

The blaze happened sometime before 3:45 p.m. at Wells Line Road and McDermott Road on Oct. 15.

One person on the Fraser Valley Road Report Facebook group stated it was a “huge” fire and flames were “roaring into the air.”

It is unknown if there were any animals in the barn at the time of the fire.

Black Press Media has very few details at this time. Check back here for more information as it becomes available.

Do you have something else we should report on?

Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

abbotsfordBreaking News