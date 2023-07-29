Mother, boyfriend charged following B.C. Amber Alert, kids found safe in Alberta

Surrey RCMP say the Amber Alert for eight-year-old Aurora Bolton and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton has been cancelled. They were last seen by their father on June 28 when leaving for a planned vacation with their mother, Verity Bolton. They were supposed to return July 17, 2023. (Lauren Collins)

UPDATE: 12:50 p.m.

The two children who were the focus of a more than a week-long B.C. Amber Alert were found safe on a rural property in Alberta, just outside of the Town of Edson.

An investigation led by the Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit alerted police to the rural property that was not linked to the mother of the children, her father or boyfriend.

At about 7:20 p.m. Saturday night Alberta RCMP responded to the property and located the two children and three adults.

Verity Bolton and her boyfriend Abraxas Glazov were arrested, while a third adult was detained, say RCMP.

Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn said there were “some varying levels of co-operation” during the arrest, but that they were taken into custody “without significant force.”

The children were then taken to an RCMP detachment in Alberta where their father was waiting.

Police believe Bolton, Glazov, the third adult and two children had been on the property since July 18, before the Amber Alert was issued.

Charges against Bolton and Glazov were filed in provincial court on Sunday, July 30.

Bolton, 45, is facing two charges of abduction in contravention of a custody order, while Glazov, 53 is facing two charges of abduction of a person under 14.

Both are in custody in Alberta awaiting their next court appearance.

During the 11-day Amber Alert, police received 435 tips from all over B.C., Alberta and even as far away as New Brunswick.

The Surrey RCMP expressed that they understand many people were following the Amber Alert closely over the last few days, however, there are little details they can release.

“The children have been reunited with their family, who are extremely grateful. This is the outcome we could have hoped for and is the result of hard work and perseverance of the investigation team,” Munn said.

_____

The two children in a province-wide Amber Alert have been located safely, police say.

Surrey RCMP said Saturday (July 29) that around 7:20 p.m. that Joshuah, 10, and Aurora Bolton, 8, were located safe. They are now in the process of being reunited with their family.

“We recognize that many have been following this investigation closely since the AMBER Alert was issued,” said Cpl. Vanessa Munn. “We sincerely appreciate the assistance from the public, media, community and policing partners, who all played an important role in helping to safely locate the children.”

The release from Surrey RCMP didn’t mention their mom Verity Bolton, her father Robert Bolton or her boyfriend Abraxas Glazov.

Police say additional information will be provided at a news conference that is scheduled for Sunday.

The children were reported missing by their father to Surrey RCMP on July 18, after their mother, Verity Bolton, failed to return them back to him July 17.

The Amber Alert was issued July 19.

Verity and her children left the Surrey area for a planned vacation in the Okanagan on June 28.

Verity was last seen in Kamloops leaving a grocery story on July 15 and the children were last seen at a Merritt gas station on July 7. The three were believed to be travelling with Verity’s father, Robert Bolton, and her boyfriend Abraxas Glazov.

Police believed they were living off-the-grid.

