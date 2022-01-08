Abbotsford Police (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford Police (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

BREAKING: 1 man dead following early-morning stabbing in Abbotsford

Incident happened on Clearbrook Road, Abbotsford Police believe it was targeted

One man is dead following an early-morning stabbing in Abbotsford Saturday, Jan. 8.

Abbotsford Police found the 41-year-old man with stab wounds in the 2400-block of Clearbrook Road shortly after 2 a.m. He was taken to hospital but later died.

Police believe it was targeted.

“We are in the preliminary stages of this investigation; however, the initial investigation suggests this to be a targeted incident. No suspect(s) have been identified or arrested at this time,” said media relations officer Const. Angela Galos.

The Abbotsford Police Major Crime Unit will be handing the investigation over to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

Anyone with information about this incident, dashcam footage or CCTV from the area are asked to call the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448. The AbbyPD file number is 2022-884.

 

