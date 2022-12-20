Police are continuing their investigation into the incident. File photo

Police are continuing their investigation into the incident. File photo

Brawl breaks out at company Christmas party in Princeton

Police were called to a private function at the Legion

A company Christmas party turned into a brawl last Saturday night, Dec. 16.

According to RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes, the party was held at the Princeton Legion and arranged by a local employer.

Police were called between 10 and 11 p.m. after a fight broke out involving several party-goers.

Hughes said the altercation is believed to have started between four people following a verbal dispute about a family member. At least one man was injured, receiving a facial laceration.

The investigation is continuing, and it is not clear yet whether charges will be recommended to Crown.

“We are still in the process of gathering statements,” said Hughes. “The parties who were spoken to (at the scene) appeared to be intoxicated.”

It was also reported to police that one woman who was involved in the melee left the Legion in a vehicle.

RELATED: Police search for wanted man in Okanagan

RELATED: Delta police to pilot body-worn cameras for some patrol officers – a first in B.C.

Christmas holiday

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Major snow storm will be wreaking havoc across Lower Mainland Tuesday
Next story
PHOTOS: See how Abbotsford coped with waking up to a fresh heap of snow

Just Posted

Photo by Pete Alexopoulos on Unsplash
Intersection of Vye and Whatcom in Abbotsford closed due to snow drifts

A man accused of possession of child pornography had the charge dropped after RCMP erred in collecting evidence. (Black Press file)
Charge dropped against Chilliwack man accused of child porn possession

Fraser Valley-based First Transit bus drivers have voted 98 per cent in favour of job action following a strike vote on Dec. 19. (File photo)
Fraser Valley transit drivers vote in favour of job action

James and Alan man one of the Salvation Army’s red kettles over the holiday season. The organization, as of Dec. 21, was still $61,000 away from its $165,000 goal. (Submitted photo)
Salvation Army concerned about drop in red kettle donations in Abbotsford-Mission

Pop-up banner image