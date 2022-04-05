Bradner Flower Show in Abbotsford returns after two-year hiatus

The 92nd Bradner Flower Show takes place April 8 to 10 at Bradner Community Hall in Abbotsford. (File photo/Abbotsford News)

The Bradner Flower Show returns to Abbotsford from April 8 to 10 after a two-year break due to the pandemic.

The 92nd event takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at Bradner Community Hall, 5305 Bradner Rd.

The opening ceremony is on Friday, April 8 at 1:30 p.m. with guest speaker Amanda Bruce of Cedar Rim Nursery.

Hundreds of daffodils will be on display, most of them unusual and grown in the Bradner area.

There will also be plants and shrubs for sale at wholesale prices as well as crafts from local artisans. The tearoom will also be open to purchase homemade soups, sandwiches and goodies.

As always, Bradner Community Club will donate all proceeds from cut-flower sales to Abbotsford Regional Hospital.

Fenwick Fatkin started the Bradner Flower Show in 1928, holding it in his living room – or parlour, as it was then called.

It was modelled after the popular parlour shows that were held in his native England.

When the show was in its beginnings, there were only 10 types of daffodils on display. Today, there are more than 400.

When Fenwick and Charlotte Fatkin moved to the Bradner area from England via Vancouver, he recognized right away that the area’s climate and soil would be perfect for growing daffodils.

Members of the Fatkin family still farm daffodils in Bradner and still actively volunteer at the show. Pauline Isherwood (nee Fatkin), granddaughter of Fenwick, is the show’s chairperson.

