Bhavkiran Dhesi’s body was found Aug. 2, 2017 in South Surrey. (Contributed photo)

Bhavkiran Dhesi’s body was found Aug. 2, 2017 in South Surrey. (Contributed photo)

Boyfriend of victim Bhavkiran Dhesi pleads guilty to manslaughter

Dhesi, 19, was found dead at approximately 12:20 a.m. on Aug. 2, 2017, in a torched SUV

The man charged will killing Surrey teenager Bhavkiran Dhesi and then torching an SUV with her body inside has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and indignity to human remains.

Harjot Singh Deo, who was Dhesi’s boyfriend, entered a guilty plea today (Tuesday, Feb. 15) in B.C. Supreme Court for manslaughter with a firearm and offering indignity to a dead human body or human remains. The matter has been adjourned to Feb. 23 to fix a date for sentencing.

The 19-year-old victim had undergone a kidney transplant just six months before her death and “wanted to live more than anything else in this world,” Dhesi’s sister Anjali said during a December 2018 news conference held to appeal for help locating those responsible.

SEE ALSO: Murder-accessory charges dropped against mother, daughter in 2017 killing of Surrey teen

Dhesi, 19, was found dead at approximately 12:20 a.m. on Aug. 2, 2017, in a torched SUV located in the 18700-block of 24 Avenue.

Deo, arrested May 10, 2019, was charged with second-degree murder and with offering an indignity to human remains in connection with Dhesi’s death. Police said he had been in a romantic relationship with Dhesi.

He and two others – his brother, Gurvinder Singh Deo, and cousin, Talwinder Khun Khun, – were set to stand trial for the killing. Gurvinder Deo and Khun Khun are charged with ‘indecently interfere with or offer an indignity to human remains,’ as well as ‘accessory after the fact to murder.’

Khun Khun and Gurvinder were scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon, after Peace Arch News press deadline.

Cops and CourtsHomicideSurrey

Previous story
No big donations from Abbotsford in leaked Freedom Convoy campaign document
Next story
Dancing back, gatherings uncapped: B.C. keeps masks, vaccine cards in COVID restriction update

Just Posted

FILE – A nearly empty Granville Street entertainment district is seen just before 10 p.m. on St. Patrick’s Day in downtown Vancouver, on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Dancing back, gatherings uncapped: B.C. keeps masks, vaccine cards in COVID restriction update

The Dallas Saunders Memorial Tournament returns on Friday (Feb. 18) and runs until Monday (Feb. 21)
Dallas Saunders Memorial Tournament back in Abbotsford rinks

The annual Pet Lover Show is among the events that could continue at Tradex in Abbotsford following the naming of a new management team for the facility. (Abbotsford News file photo)
Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun says Tradex decision a ‘win-win’

Supporters of the Freedom Convoy gathered Saturday afternoon (Jan. 29) on the McCallum Road Highway 1 overpass in Abbotsford to cheer on truckers and other motorists coming back from a rally in Vancouver calling for an end to COVID-19 mandates such as vaccinations and face masks. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News file photo)
No big donations from Abbotsford in leaked Freedom Convoy campaign document