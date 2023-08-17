Body recovered from Okanagan Lake presumed to be B.C. boat captain

Shrimp boat operator drowned in storm July 24

Travis Van Hill and his boat remain in Okanagan Lake one week after a storm capsized the vessel near Vernon. (GoFundMe photos)

More than three weeks after Travis Van Hill’s boat capsized, a body has finally been recovered from the water.

The shrimp fishing boat captain was presumed drowned in Okanagan Lake after a storm submerged his vessel during a July 24 storm.

His family received the news on Wednesday, Aug. 16, that a body was recovered in the lake.

On the same day, RCMP dive teams recovered a body in Kalamalka Lake – that of Eli Buruca, who also went missing during the July 24 storm.

Van Hill’s family is still dealing with police, coroner and WorkSafe, but it is presumed the body recovered in Okanagan Lake is that of the captain.

The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team assisted with the recovery around 4:30 p.m.

“The deceased is believed to be the 55-year old man who went missing when his boat capsized on the night of July 24, however, this cannot be confirmed until a positive identification is made,” said Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP media relations Const. Chris Terleski.

Along with the tragedy, it has been a frustrating situation for family as WorkSafe prevented immediate recovery operations.

“His boat sat floating in the water for over a week before recovery operations began,” son Lucas Pool said.

“He could have been trapped inside the air bubble holding up the boat, but red-tape and paperwork prevented any timely response.”

There were three other crew members on board with Van Hill, who all made it out safely.

“He passed doing what he loved,” said Pool.

Van Hill is survived by his wife and four children.

Pool started a GoFundMe to help the family cover costs of living while they took extended time off work to support each other during the lengthy process.

Funds raised will also be used to cover the costs of spreading Van Hill’s ashes “on his favorite beach in Belize, where him and his wife were in the process of building their forever home that they worked tremendously hard for.”

READ MORE: Frustration grows as captain still missing, boat still submerged in Okanagan Lake

READ MORE: Kayaker’s body recovered in Kalamalka Lake

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BC LakesDeathVernon

No One Else Covers Abbotsford Like The Abbotsford News

Don’t miss out on reading the latest local, provincial and national news. Join our community and receive daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Lockdown in place at Mission Institution
Next story
Multiple Okanagan highways to experience strong winds, thunderstorms: Environment Canada

Just Posted

cdnjcd
B.C. WILDFIRES: Non-essential travel restricted to many Okanagan communities

Premier David Eby announces state of emergency in B.C. on Aug. 18, 2023. (Black Press Media graphic)
BREAKING: B.C. declares state of emergency over wildfires

Chilliwack RCMP were at a home on Watson Road in Sardis on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023 for a search warrant. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Large police presence on Watson Road in Chilliwack

The McDougall Creek wildfire burns on the mountainside above a lakefront home, in West Kelowna, B.C., on Friday, August 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
WILDFIRES: 4,500 on evacuation order as Okanagan becomes B.C.’s ground zero