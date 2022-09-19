Boardwalk Fries Burgers Shakes opening soon in Abbotsford

Two Carl’s Jr. locations in Abbotsford will now be transforming into Boardwalk Fries Burgers Shakes establishments. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

The two existing Carl’s Jr. locations in Abbotsford are being transformed into Boardwalk Fries Burgers Shakes – an emerging American establishment that offers fries, burgers and shakes.

Both the location at the the Mount Lehman Crossing shopping centre and West Oaks will be transitioning in the coming weeks and months.

Boardwalk was established in Maryland in 1981 and there are now over 250 franchises in the United States, Canada, Pakistan and Qatar. The company also a sister brand called Boardwalk Fries, which has over 100 locations worldwide. That brand specializes in fries.

The first Canadian location opened in 2014 and there are now locations in Alberta, B.C. and Ontario. The first Saskatchewan location is set to open soon. The Abbotsford locations are the second and third in B.C., as an existing location can be found at Fairmont Hot Springs.

Boardwalk offers a variety of beef, chicken and veggie burgers, fries, salads and shakes.

For more information, visit boardwalkburgers.ca.

abbotsfordfast foodFood & Dining