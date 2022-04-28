‘Blue fentanyl’ dealer in Mission sentenced to 11 years in prison on drug trafficking and weapons charges

Christopher Harmes is 1 of 2 men charged in biggest bust in Ridge Meadows RCMP’s history

One of two Mission men charged in the biggest bust of drugs, guns and cash in Ridge Meadow RCMP’s history was handed a 14-year sentence yesterday (April 27) in New Westminster Supreme Court.

Christopher Leigh Harmes was charged with 14 counts of drug trafficking and weapons charges in 2020, following a five-month investigation. With time served, he has 11 years left on his sentence.

The charges were laid after search warrants were served on two residences, one in Maple Ridge on Garden Street, and one in Mission on Columbia Street.

A total of 72,000 doses of illicit drugs, including 3.5 kilograms of suspected “blue fentanyl” – which is linked to multiple overdose deaths in the Lower Mainland – was seized by police, along with $114,000 in cash.

At a press conference following the arrest, Insp. Aaron Paradis said the blue fentanyl was linked to multiple overdose deaths throughout the Lower Mainland.

“No community should have this amount of illegal drugs on their streets,” he said.

Harmes also faced nine weapons charges after police discovered a fully automatic submachine gun, semi-automatic pistol, other gun parts and several boxes of ammunition.

The men unsuccessfully tried to have the search warrant on the Mission property (where they were believed to be living) thrown out, arguing that it couldn;t be connected to criminal activity.

Harmes has a significant criminal record, with drug and firearm charges in 2010, 2012 and 2015.

