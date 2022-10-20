Black Press career fair connecting employees with opportunities in Abbotsford

Event is open to the public on UFV Abbotsford campus on Nov. 2

Black Press Career Fairs take place all over B.C., and one is coming to Abbotsford on Nov. 2. (Black Press Media staff)

Anyone searching for a different calling is invited to come out to the Abbotsford Career & Post-Secondary Education Event.

Black Press Media hosts the events across the province, connecting people with new employers and new educational opportunities all the time. Even through the pandemic, the career fairs were held in a Zoom format, to keep the momentum going, says Ranee Pal, Black Press Media events manager.

The Abbotsford event has a wide range of employers lined up, as well as varied education providers.

It’s important to get out to career fairs, she said, and not just as a way to find out what companies are looking for. It’s also a chance to find out what they can offer.

“There are some companies that will train you and pay you at the same time,” Pal said. “It’s not as daunting as people think it is. And there are a lot of amazing companies coming that want to meet everyone.”

The event is taking place in the north gym at the Abbotsford campus of the University of the Fraser Valley. But Pal says not to let the location intimidate you. It’s an event planned for people who are students, who aren’t students, and who may not want to go to school at all.

“It’s for everyone and we really want the community to know they can come out,” she says.

She’s really excited about the array of employers, for example, the Canuck Autism Network, Sun Life Financial, the Abbotsford Police Department and the Insurance Brokers Association of B.C.

There are industrial companies, social work organizations, agricultural businesses and more on the list so far, and more are being added continually.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 2.

For more information, email events@blackpress.ca or call 1-855-678-7833.

