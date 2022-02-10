The Nine O’Clock Gun in Stanley Park. (City of Vancouver)

Black powder shortage leads Vancouver to pause firing of Stanley Park’s Nine O’Clock Gun

Long-time supplier closed last fall, Vancouver Park Board said

The iconic Nine O’Clock Gun in Stanley Park will pause firing each day because of a shortage of black powder.

According to the Vancouver Park Board, their long-time supplier shut down last fall and staff were only able to get enough black powder to fire until Thursday (Feb. 10).

“This shortage is not unique to Canada; black powder is in short supply throughout North America and Europe due to supply chain challenges and an overall decrease in manufacturing,” the Park Board said in a statement.

“Staff will continue to explore alternative options in order to resume operation as soon as possible.”

