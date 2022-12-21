A pedestrian navigates a snowy road in Chilliwack. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Bitterly cold temperatures, strong winds set to blast eastern Fraser Valley

The arctic front with its frosty airmass has stayed put over the south coast

Strong arctic outflow winds and extremely cold wind-chill values are in store particularly for the eastern Fraser Valley.

An arctic outflow warning, but no snowfall warning, was issued by Environment Canada in the early hours of Wednesday morning (Dec. 21), in effect for Chilliwack, Abbotsford, Mission, Agassiz, and Hope.

The bitterly cold temperatures and strong winds will blow throughout the region until at least Thursday, with wind chill of -25 to -20 for western Fraser Valley and Metro Vancouver, however it will be more like -30 to -25 in parts of the eastern Fraser Valley including Hope.

DriveBC is continuing to advise motorists to be prepared for winter driving with compact snow and slippery conditions across the Lower Mainland.

“Be prepared for unusually cold temperatures and strong winds.”

RELATED: Blizzard like conditions Tuesday

