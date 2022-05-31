Bharathi Sandhu to seek Abbotsford city council seat

Bharathi Sandhu has announced her intention to seek a seat on Abbotsford city council in the municipal election on Oct. 15.

A community advocate and specialist in the financial industry has announced that she will be seeking a seat on Abbotsford council this fall.

Bharathi Sandhu, a senior business development specialist, becomes the second person to announce plans to run in the municipal election on Saturday, Oct. 15. (Les Barkman announced on May 16 that he will be seeking his fifth term as a city councillor.)

Sandhu has served for several years in volunteer positions with organizations such as the Fraser Valley Indo-Canadian Business Association, Dasmesh Punjabi School, the Abbotsford Hospice Society, Fraser River Funeral Home, University of the Fraser Valley, Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce and BC Cancer Foundation.

She describes herself as being “a goal-driven and action-oriented leader.”

Sandhu said she prides herself on “tangible deliverables” from her time served on each of these boards and wants to translate that experience into service with the City of Abbotsford and be part of its growth and development.

“Abbotsford has been good to my family, and I want to leave it in better condition than how I got it so it can continue to be a good home to families just like mine,” she said.

In Abbotsford, a mayor, eight councillors and seven school trustees will be elected.

Mayor Henry Braun said at the Mayor’s Breakfast on Friday (May 13) that he has not yet decided whether he will seek re-election.

