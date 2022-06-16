(photo provided by COS).

Bear killed after multiple attacks on walkers in Pemberton

The bear was involved in a similar attack Sunday (June 12) and multiple other incidents

A black bear has been killed by the conservation officers in Pemberton, following an attack on a woman walking near the area earlier this week.

The woman was charged and bitten by the bear on the Riverside Wetlands trail around 9:30 a.m. Monday (June 13) and has since been treated for her injuries.

On Tuesday (June 14), the bear was euthenized after being deemed a threat to the public.

The bear was identified based on victim and witness descriptions, the location and evidence at the scene.

Authorities have confirmed that the same bear is responsible for a similar attack on Sunday (June 12) and multiple incidents of charging people.

Off-leash dogs were present in both attacks, prompting the B.C. Conservation Officer Service to advise that dogs be kept on-leash.

According to data from the B.C. COS, there were 935 calls received from the public to report conflict with a black bear in April. That is 270 more calls than the same time period in 2021. Those calls resulted in 23 black bears being destroyed.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bears

Previous story
New Royal B.C. Museum opposed by nearly 70%t of British Columbians: poll
Next story
Alleged B.C. fentanyl trafficker charged in connection with U.S. Navy deaths

Just Posted

The Crystal Gala fundraiser takes place in Abbotsford on Oct. 22 at Tradex. (Submitted photo)
Crystal Gala returns to Abbotsford with Spanish-themed celebration

Cupcake, an orphaned seal pup rescued from Harrison Lake, is eating multiple times a day after locals saved the exhausted pup from drifting on a log next to its deceased mother. (Photo/Deanna Boudreau)
Promising outlook for orphaned seal pup rescued in Harrison Lake

BE Power Equipment in Abbotsford has received the prestigious Canada’s Best Managed Companies designation for the second year in a row. (Submitted photo)
Abbotsford business one of Canada’s best-managed companies for 2nd time

Abbotsford council in April 2021 approved the spending of up to $200,000 from donated funds towards the cost of a fountain in Mill Lake. An official opening of the new fountain takes place June 13. (City of Abbotsford photo illustration)
Official opening slated for new fountain in Mill Lake in Abbotsford